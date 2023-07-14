Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered Chairman

Han Zheng Meets with Standard Chartered Chairman Wayhaus – Xinhua English.news.cn

Beijing, China – State Vice President Han Zheng held a meeting with Chairman of Standard Chartered Group, Wayhaus, on July 14th. The meeting took place in Beijing, where the two discussed opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between China and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, Han Zheng highlighted that the trade relationship between China and the UK is highly complementary, and there is immense potential for further collaboration. He emphasized China‘s commitment to reform and opening up, stating that the country aims to provide a market-oriented, legalized, and international business environment to support companies from around the world, including British companies, for their development in China.

Moreover, Han Zheng reiterated the Chinese government’s full support for Hong Kong, stating that it will maintain its unique status and advantages over the long term. He also expressed support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in its efforts to promote the construction of an international financial center and maintain Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. Han Zheng welcomed international financial institutions like Standard Chartered to actively participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to further consolidate Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center.

In response, Wayhaus expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its strong support to Standard Chartered Group. He affirmed the group’s commitment to the Chinese market and its active participation in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Wayhaus emphasized the importance of promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the UK and China, and expressed optimism about achieving more significant results.

The meeting between Han Zheng and Wayhaus signifies the continued efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties between China and the UK. It demonstrates the commitment of both sides to create a supportive environment for businesses and promote international cooperation.

