British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Launches Speech on China Amidst Criticism and Calls for Coherent Strategy

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism from the British Parliament as he delivered a speech on China during his official visit on August 30. Cleverly met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the Great Hall of Beijing on the same day. This visit comes after the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons released a report stating that Taiwan is an “independent country,” marking the first time a British parliamentary report has made such a declaration.

During the meeting, Han expressed hope for progress in Sino-British relations through mutual respect and practical cooperation. Cleverly highlighted the importance of regular face-to-face talks between the two countries to avoid misunderstandings and resolve challenges and differences of opinion in bilateral relations.

Originally planned for July, the visit was postponed due to the sudden disappearance of Qin Gang, the former foreign minister of the Communist Party of China. In addition to meeting with Han Zheng, Cleverly is set to meet with Wang Yi, who will regain his position as foreign minister.

The British Parliament has expressed opposition to Cleverly’s visit. Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the government’s China strategy as incoherent. Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, publicly criticized the visit, labeling it as “appeasement” toward China due to concerns about human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In response, Cleverly retorted in an interview with the “Financial Times” that failing to raise concerns about Hong Kong and Xinjiang to China would be a sign of weakness. He emphasized that the visit aims to show China that the UK welcomes Chinese investment as long as it does not pose national security risks.

Before his visit to Beijing, Cleverly promised to address Ukraine and cybersecurity issues with CCP Foreign Minister Wang Yi while encouraging China to cooperate more closely with Western countries on climate change.

Cleverly also pledged to raise concerns about human rights issues, including the situations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as China‘s sanctions against British MPs, during his talks with Han Zheng.

The director of Hong Kong Supervision and Administration, Rogers, urged Cleverly to make clear to China that the stability of their relationship depends on China‘s commitment to uphold the Joint Declaration and respect the rights, freedoms, and autonomy of Hong Kong people.

Sino-British relations have been strained since the imposition of the National Security Law in Hong Kong over three years ago. The two countries have sanctioned each other’s personnel in response to human rights violations in Xinjiang. Prime Minister Sunak, who took office last year, declared the end of the so-called “golden age” with China in his first major foreign policy speech.

On the eve of Cleverly’s visit, the British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee published a report stating that Beijing “poses a threat to the UK and its interests.” The report also acknowledged Taiwan as an independent country, recognizing its qualifications for statehood while emphasizing its lack of broader international recognition.

Alicia Kearns, the chair of the committee from the ruling Conservative Party, highlighted the significance of this statement. Kearns called on Cleverly to publicly support Taiwan and defend its right to self-determination, sending a message to authoritarian regimes globally that violence and coercion cannot achieve sovereignty.

The report expressed concern about the incoherence of the British government’s China policy and called for the release of an unclassified China strategy as part of a “coherent, whole-of-government approach.” The committee also condemned China‘s attacks on Hong Kong dissidents in the UK, urging the UK to voice its disapproval to the Chinese government.

Overall, Cleverly’s visit to China amidst parliamentary criticism highlights the complexity and tension in Sino-British relations, particularly regarding human rights issues, Taiwan, and the incoherence of the British government’s China strategy.

