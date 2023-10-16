Vice President Han Zheng Meets Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Strengthen China-UK Cooperation

Han Zheng Holds Meeting with Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 16) – Vice President Han Zheng met with former British Labor Party leader and former Prime Minister Tony Blair on October 16 in Beijing.

During the meeting, Han Zheng emphasized that China and the UK are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major economies in the world. They are defenders, contributors, promoters, and beneficiaries of multilateralism, economic globalization, and free trade. In the midst of an increasingly unstable and uncertain international situation, strengthening cooperation between China and the UK is not only in the interests of both countries but also beneficial to the entire world. Han Zheng expressed that the two countries have vast potential for collaboration in fields such as clean energy, biomedicine, finance, education, and humanities. Furthermore, the two sides should enhance cooperation in international affairs, jointly tackle climate change, protect biodiversity, and uphold world peace and security.

Blair acknowledged that the world is currently facing numerous challenges and recognized China‘s significant international standing. He emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly relations between Britain and China. Blair expressed the UK’s willingness to engage in frank dialogue with China and conduct constructive cooperation in various areas, with the aim of jointly addressing global issues.

The meeting between Han Zheng and Tony Blair signifies the commitment of both China and the UK to strengthen bilateral ties and work together to tackle global challenges. With both countries playing key roles on the international stage, their cooperation and collaboration hold significant importance in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity on a global scale.