Harbin Tourism Popular Concept Stock Issues Risk Warning-China News

Tourism in Harbin, Heilongjiang has seen a massive surge during the 2024 New Year’s Day holiday, with a significant increase in revenue and a boost in the stock market for Northeast tourism-related companies. The influx of southern tourists has led to a rise in prices for tourism-related products in the region, prompting warnings from listed companies regarding abnormal trading fluctuations.

According to reports, Harbin collected nearly 6 billion yuan in tourism revenue in just three days, with a notable increase in the prices of Northeast tourism-related products by about 30%. As a result, companies such as Changbaishan and Dalian Sunya have experienced consecutive gains in the stock market, leading to risk warnings due to abnormal trading fluctuations.

The surge in tourism has also impacted popular tourist destinations in the region, with the Changbai Mountain Scenic Area seeing a significant increase in the number of tourists. During the New Year holiday, the scenic area welcomed 22,000 tourists, marking a year-on-year increase of 96.53% and an increase of 122% compared to the same period in 2019.

As the winter vacation and Spring Festival travel peaks approach, Northeast tourism is expected to experience a new round of travel peaks, leading to further increases in travel prices. Domestic travel prices for Northeast travel-related products have already seen a significant increase, with prices rising by about 30%. Popular tourist destinations such as Harbin, Mohe, Xuexiang, Yabuli, and Changbai Mountain are particularly sought after, with tickets from Guangzhou to these destinations selling out or only offering full-price tickets.

With the ongoing surge in tourism and prices in the Northeast region, it remains to be seen how the tourism industry and related companies will continue to perform in the coming months. The impact of the increase in tourism and prices in the region is likely to have a significant effect on the stock market and the overall tourism industry in Northeast China.