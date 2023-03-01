A 56-year-old stabbed in Cinisello is in danger of life

The carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni blocked a man who had just stabbed his wife in the throat, chest and legs, in a parking lot in Cinisello Balsamo According to an initial reconstruction, the gesture would be linked to the couple’s economic difficulties. The 56-year-old Italian woman was transported to the Niguarda hospital in danger of life.

Woman stabbed: husband arrested. The couple had financial difficulties

After the arrest, he was arrested on charges of attempted murder Marco Gilona, the 62-year-old who stabbed his 56-year-old wife in their car in a public car park in viale Fulvio Testi in Cinisello Balsamo. The provision in agreement with the prosecutor on duty in Monza Alessandro Pepe it was carried out in the barracks where the man was taken after being blocked by the carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni company’s mobile radio unit. Initial investigations show that the couple, who have two grown children, had financial difficulties to the point that their house, in the Quarto Oggiaro area, had been foreclosed.

The husband wanted to kill his partner and then take his own life

Gilona was blocked by the carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni while still holding the knife with which he wounded his wife. The woman was immediately rescued by the military who stopped the blood leak while waiting for 118. The doctors of the Niguarda hospital let it be known that her conditions are stable at the moment. The 62-year-old, with a clean record, also had a second knife with him. Gilona allegedly confessed to the military his intention to kill his partner and then take his own life.

