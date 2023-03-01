The bonus that Stellantis Italia employees, to whom the Specific Collective Labor Agreement (CCSL) is applied, will receive in two tranches, amounts to an overall average value of 1879 euros, linked to the reference contractual salary.

The total figure includes the bonus linked to the efficiency objectives of the plants envisaged in 2022 by the 2019-2022 Collective Labor Agreement applied in Italy, which expired on 31 December last year, and the extraordinary award (a total of 2 billion euros) announced yesterday by CEO Carlos Tavares, to employees around the world linked to 2022 financial results thanks to the company’s achievements both globally and locally.

In particular, employees to whom the CCSL is applied will receive a bonus equal to an average of 6% of their salary, which corresponds on average to 1429 euros gross, to which will be added the extraordinary payment of 450 euros gross, equal to approximately 2% of the reference average salary. It is therefore an overall average disbursement of 8%. The values ​​of the bonus envisaged by the CCSL and of the extraordinary recognition were communicated today to the trade unions. The 2022 results vary according to the performances, measured with the indicators set out in the Contract, and the main Italian plants confirm last year’s result.

Each country has a different structure of the contractual bonuses and Stellantis is working to harmonize the logics to be applied for the bonuses in the single national Contracts. The renewal of the Specific Collective Labor Agreement for the four-year period 2023-2026 is currently being negotiated between the Company and the signatory trade unions.