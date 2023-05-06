«Health starts with the air you breathe

Doctor and cabaret artist Eckart von Hirschhausen raves about the Appenzellerland and says: “Our health begins with the air we breathe”.

Environmental issues, health and safety are issues close to Eckart von Hirschhausen’s heart. In his search for constructive approaches, he takes a pragmatic approach. Humor must not be missing. At the 2023 St.Gallen Symposium, he agreed with popular philosopher Richard David Precht that action must be taken. Otherwise the effects of climate change will threaten even our liberal democracies.