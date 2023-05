Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu made a new post on his Twitter account today about the previous activity in Borsa Istanbul. Kılıçdaroğlu, on November 18, 2022, “I also warn the small investor. You enter the stock market so that your savings are not crushed by inflation, but the real bait is in these inflated values ​​you see. By quoting the message “Unfortunately, you will be the hunted,” he said, if he is elected President, […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook