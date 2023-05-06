Walking: here are the benefits for the heart, body and mind

Walk is one of the simplest and most effective physical activities for keeping fit and preserve your own salute. According to theWorld Health Organization, it is advisable to walk at least 10,000 steps a day, equivalent to about 8 km, for healthy adults. This lens, of course, can be tailored to suit individual needs, such as age and physical condition. For track steps traveled daily, it is possible to use different applications and technological devices. Among the most popular, we find the fitness bracelets they smartwatch, such as Fitbit, Apple Watch and Garmin which offer advanced activity and health tracking features. In addition, many smartphone apps such as Google Fit and MyFitnessPal allow you to record your steps and check your progress over time. It is also possible to share the results on social networks with friends and family and participate in virtual challenges and competitions. Incorporating walking into your daily routine, while also following a balanced diet, can bring numerous benefits for physical balance. Regular walking helps maintain a healthy body weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves bone and joint health, and relieves stress. Also, it can help improve the quality of the sleep and thehumor. Unfortunately, an increasing number of people are adopting one sedentary lifestyle, often due to office work and bad habits. Sitting still for a long time and prolonging a sedentary lifestyle can be harmful in a similar way to smoking cigarettes. A sedentary lifestyle, in fact, in addition to harming the Heartmay contribute to the onset of type 2 diabetes e you some forms of cancer. Furthermore, lack of physical activity can cause musculoskeletal problems and favor the onset of anxiety e depression. Finally, walking, especially in natural environments such as parks and woods, stimulates the production of endorphinsinducing chemicals feelings of well-being and happiness.