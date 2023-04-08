Health Emilia Romagna: risk of commissioning? For the opposition, the numbers speak for themselves. For the Region, no problem

The storm in Emilia Romagna does not tend to subside. The regional health deficit it is not 400 million euros, as announced by the same regional leaders, but of over 800 million euros, precisely 837,906,008. The Region led by Stefano Bonaccini writes it in black and white in the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (Resolution No. 2150 of 05/12/2022 Session No. 50). Con Affaritaliani we can show the resolution.

Translated, this means that the Commissioner of Health in the Red Region, which for years has been described as a “virtuous model”, perhaps because friendly media still parrot the old pre-war dictates of the former Communist Party, is starting to become something stronger than a wild hypothesis.

From the institution they let it be known that between negotiations with the government and manoeuvres, returns of millions are expected from Rome and other spending reductions, the “monster” hole would be reduced to 70 million euros. But even a smaller sum like this would first result in a warning from the Council of Ministers e in the absence of a repayment plan that fills the gap, a commissioner of health expenditure. This chapter of expenditure covers 80% of the total expenditure of the Region.

“A deficit of up to 5% of the national resources allocated can be exceeded”explains ad Affaritaliani the regional councilor of Forza Italia Valentina Castaldini, “that is, out of the 9 billion allocated to Emilia-Romagna, around 450 million euros. Beyond this threshold you will automatically go towards the commissioner”.

But the real numbers remain unknown. Great for the model region.

Michele Facci of the League ad Business: “We complain to the Donini administration (the regional councilor for health, ed) the lack of transparency regarding the health accountsThat



are systematically approved with a one-year delay, preventing real control and clarity on the expenditure trend. In December 2022, a hole of 837 million was certified, after 4 months we don’t know if and how it was covered, given that there is no trace of the bimonthly checks either”.

The emphasis on the lack of transparency of the Pd government is nothing new. Both Castaldini and Facci were able to supervise the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements where it is evident that the least weighs for a figure of 837.9 million euros. “We are facing an historic date”, adds Castaldini, “a real showdown, between those who continue to say that everything is essentially fine and those who, like myself, have tried to understand and dissect the problem whose roots are deeper and already known before Covid” .

