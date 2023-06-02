Home » Healthcare, Schillaci: “I will use Pnrr funds to hire Indian doctors”
Business

Healthcare, Schillaci: “I will use Pnrr funds to hire Indian doctors”

by admin
Healthcare, Schillaci: “I will use Pnrr funds to hire Indian doctors”

Healthcare, Schillaci: “My plan to revive public hospitals”

The government Melons is dealing with the issue of Pnrrthe minister Dense never misses an opportunity to reiterate that “many goals I am unreachable” and that if Italy does not find a new agreement with Europe risks lose funds. On how to spend the billions, at least as far as the HealthcareMinister Orazio intervenes Tell ushis plan is to strengthen hospital staffing by focusing on non-EU countries. “The nurses – explains Schillaci to the Republic – they are missing throughout Europe. This is why we are thinking of agreements with non-European countries, which could make us available professionals already well trained, from a health and safety point of view knowledge of our language. I think for example all’India. He has already closed protocols with the Japan they Usa. They have a nursing school of high quality and of course many inhabitants”.

Read also: “Weapons in Kiev, exclude Pnrr funds”, rejected the request of the Democratic Party in the EU

Read also: Court of Auditors, meeting with the government. Pnrr, accountants excluded from control

“I would like – continues Schillaci to Repubblica – to give more money for staff but the philosophy of the Pnrr is that of invest in facilities, changes are very difficult. We’ll see, however, if we can get even one small share for healthcare professionals”. Schillaci also addresses the issue of attestation list: “I’d like to reduce them. To do so, yes, too money but above all it takes a cultural change. We need to work on the appropriateness, there is a lot of defensive medicine that also leads to prescriptions That they are not needed. People have to do it investigations really useful. Citizens must always go to the doctor, not get self-prescriptions”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

How good are electric cars really? WORLD live...

Resolution 84 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization for the...

Banca Popolare Valconca sees the light again, merger...

How to declare moving expenses in the 2022...

【Financial 100 Seconds】Apple’s WWDC conference will debut on...

Test project in Berlin: noise cameras on Ku’damm...

Safilo-Longarone, Lvmh takes the field: ready to save...

Secret services – CIA boss Burns traveled to...

Impgnatiello filmed with gloves and towels. The investigating...

Inflation expectations may be the reason for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy