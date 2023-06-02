Home » Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross sign the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soundtrack
Trent Reznor y Atticus Rossmulti-awarded for their work on a long list of soundtracks, have composed the soundtrack for the new ninja turtles animated film, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”. The information was confirmed by the director Jeff Rowe through your account Twitter. The film will be released next August 2 in the United States.

After one of the friends of Reznorthe legend of skateboarding Tony Hawk, the news broke in a podcast, the director tweeted: “Well now that my teen hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my musical heroes are doing this, may I add that his score is absolutely AMAZING. Exciting, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love her so much”.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”the film, will feature the voices of artists and actors such as: Seth Rogen, Post Malone, Ice Cube o Paul Ruddamong others.

