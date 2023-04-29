Heating exchange: Geywitz with help against graduation according to income

The federal government and the SPD parliamentary group disagree on how the planned heating replacement should be funded. SPD parliamentary group leader Mützenich wants to exclude high-income citizens from the subsidy. Minister of Construction Geywitz is against an individual income and asset test.

BFederal building minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) has rejected demands from the SPD parliamentary group to stagger the planned funding for new climate-friendly heating systems more according to income. “We want the citizens to get their funding for the heating quickly,” Geywitz told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. “For such an individual income and asset test, an authority would have to be established. That takes time and so does every test.”

Geywitz also did not consider calls to further increase funding to be appropriate. “If you buy a new heater and the state finances between 30 and 50 percent, that’s a lot,” she said. “We also have exceptions – for example, for people who receive social benefits, are very old or own a property of low value.”

SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich meanwhile reiterated the demand for a staggering. “It’s no secret that we Social Democrats want to stagger the support provided for in the law according to income,” he said.Rheinische Post“. Mützenich suggested excluding people from the funding who now have to pay the solidarity surcharge because of high incomes. “These people don’t need the money from the state, and there would be a lack of it elsewhere. I would be happy if our two coalition partners would recognize that,” said Mützenich, referring to the FDP and the Greens.

The SPD parliamentary group leader also proposed a “free flat rate” for all homeowners for heating and energy advice. Mützenich did not say how the flat rate should be structured. So far, energy consultations have been subsidized by the state up to 80 percent. There is a maximum of 1300 euros.

The plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) envisage that from 2024, as a rule, new heating systems should only be installed if at least 65 percent of the heat is generated by renewable energies. In practice, the reform of the Building Energy Act (GEG) amounts to a ban on new oil and gas heating systems. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) only approved the decision in the Federal Cabinet with reservations. The bill is now being debated in Parliament.

Debate on hydrogen-capable gas heaters

Lindner confirmed that he still sees a number of unanswered questions. “These weak points must be eliminated,” he told the Heidelberg “Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung”. There should be “not an economic overload” of those affected. In addition, the operators of the gas networks must be able to make the changeover at all. And finally, the FDP wants technology openness on the way to a climate-friendly heat supply.

Geywitz (SPD) was open to concessions on this point. “Our draft provides that hydrogen-capable gas heaters may be installed under certain conditions,” she told the Funke media group. “The law could be made more precise at this point.” Despite the uncertainties surrounding the availability of hydrogen, it could be ensured “that hydrogen-capable gas heaters can also be used selectively”.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) also signaled a fundamental willingness to compromise. “Transition periods can be negotiated, social cushions can be increased,” said the Green politician on Friday evening in Kiel at the “RND on site” event of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”. “You can look at the income limit again.”