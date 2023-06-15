Heating law in the Bundestag: What are the sticking points?

The traffic light factions have put themselves under pressure in terms of time: there are only three weeks of meetings before the planned decision and the summer break. Outside of these weeks, many MPs are not in Berlin, but have appointments in the constituency. Representatives of the municipalities and the housing industry called for the law not to be passed until autumn. “There are still so many individual questions that cannot be clarified quickly,” said the general manager of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, of the “Bild” newspaper. It is unclear when the Federal Council will then deal with the law. Before the summer break, this would only work if the deadline was shortened on July 7th. However, the Federal Council can at most raise objections to the law; approval is not required.