As great as the excitement was, the actual occupancy is small. We are talking about the asylum quarters in the former Ibis Hotel near the main train station. Just twelve asylum seekers are currently being housed and cared for there. No wonder there are no complaints from the residents. “We don’t notice anything, we’re pleasantly surprised,” says Martina Gschwandtner, who runs the “Würstel-Treff” right next to the neighborhood with her husband.