Meeting on a narrow road, the brave wins-continue to win the Chinese women’s volleyball team to win five consecutive victories in the World League_Gong Xiangyu_Canada_Technical Tactics

Original title: Meeting on a narrow road, the brave wins-continue to win the Chinese women’s volleyball team to win five consecutive victories in the World League

If there is a certain gap between the overall strength of the opponent and the opponent, how to fight? What should you do if you are under greater pressure from your opponent? What if the main player ends up in an unexpected situation? Faced with these questions, the Chinese women’s volleyball team gave a perfect answer. In the first round of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League China Hong Kong station held at the Hung Hom Stadium in Hong Kong on the evening of June 13, facing the not-so-strong Canadian women’s volleyball team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team fully carried forward the spirit of the women’s volleyball team. Solved all the problems on the field in all aspects, defeated the opponent in three straight sets, and won the fifth consecutive victory in the World Women’s Volleyball League this season.

The starting lineup of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in this game maintained the same stable configuration as in the first round, with main attackers Li Yingying and Wang Yunyu, deputy attackers Wang Yuanyuan and Yuan Xinyue, supporting Gong Xiangyu, setter Diao Linyu and free agent Wang Mengjie. The Canadian women’s volleyball team sent the main attackers Gray and Howe, the secondary attackers Maglio and Van Baskirk, and supported Van Rijk, the setter Bree King and the free agent Moorman. The Canadian women’s volleyball team is not a world-class team, and there is a clear gap in overall strength compared with the Chinese women’s volleyball team. After a short stalemate in the first two rounds, the Chinese women’s volleyball team easily opened the score by virtue of their advantages in net port and strong attack, and the two straight games were 25 to 14 and 25 to 18.

See also Andrea Stella at the head of McLaren: a story of merit and competence, also a regret for Ferrari The situation changed suddenly in the third round. After gradually adapting to the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s style of play, the Canadian women’s volleyball team also played a combination of high-speed and fast offensive characteristics after completely letting go of the burden, which put obvious pressure on the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s net. 8 draws, 12 draws, 16 draws, the two teams are chasing after each other, and they still can’t draw the score. After the game was tied at 21, the main force of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, Gong Xiangyu, accidentally stepped on the foot of his teammate during a defensive move, causing some slight sprains. Although Gong Xiangyu felt that his injury was not serious and was ready to fight with injuries, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, Cai Bin, proceeded from the perspective of protecting the health of the athletes, and then made substitution adjustments. Through the two-point-for-three-point tactics, he replaced Zheng Yixin and the substitute. Setter Xu Xiaoting. At the moment, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is under a lot of pressure, and the Canadian women’s volleyball team, which is getting more and more excited, even won the game point. Whether they can withstand the pressure, everyone’s eyes are not only on the main attackers of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, but also on the two players who came off the bench. Zheng Yixin and Xu Xiaoting gave the perfect answer. Zheng Yixin played her role on both offense and defense, making up for Gong Xiangyu’s positional shortcomings after he left the field. After 27 draws, Li Yingying’s strong attack and Xu Xiaoting’s serve helped the Chinese women’s volleyball team score 2 points in a row, thus winning 29-27 without any risk. The brave wins when we meet on a narrow road. The victory in this game belongs to everyone in the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and even more to the substitute players who were ordered in danger but never gave up. See also Canada's COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, Singapore adds more beds to fight outbreak From the technical statistics of this game, it is not difficult to find that although the Chinese women’s volleyball team lagged behind their opponents by a slight disadvantage of 39 to 41 in spiking, they scored in blocks (7 to 3), serves (5 to 2) and mistakes ( 13 to 28) and other major technical links, all have obvious overwhelming advantages. This also shows that the current united Chinese women’s volleyball team does not rely solely on a certain position or a certain technology to win the game. This change is also gratifying. Source: China Sports DailyReturn to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

