CNE summons Laura Sarabia and Benedetti to testify

For alleged irregular income of money to the Petro campaign, the National Electoral Council, summoned to declare.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has summoned Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia to appear in an investigation related to the alleged irregular income of money to Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign.

Judges Benjamín Ortiz and Álvaro Hernán Prada have scheduled the proceedings for July 18. Armando Benedetti’s appointment is scheduled for 9:00 am, while Laura Sarabia must appear at 2:00 pm at the CNE headquarters.

In addition to these subpoenas, the National Electoral Council has ordered the delegated Electoral Registry Office to deliver a “full copy of the list of electoral witnesses reported in 2022 by the electoral campaign of the first and second presidential rounds of the Pacto Histórico coalition.” . This request includes detailed information such as full names, identification numbers, location and contact details of witnesses.

This inquiry stems from the controversy that arose last May, when audios of a call between Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia were leaked, in which they discussed the representation and support received from the National Government after the election of Gustavo Petro as president. . In the conversation, alleged irregularities related to an alleged financing of 15 billion pesos obtained on the Colombian coast to support the Petro campaign are mentioned.

Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia must testify before the CNE in the framework of these investigations into the alleged entry of illegal money into Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign.

Society remains attentive to the progress of this case, which continues to generate repercussions in the political and electoral sphere of the country.

