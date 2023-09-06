Hemisphere Media Group Acquires KQ105 FM and WKAQ AM, Launches WAPA Media in Puerto Rico

WAPA Media Revolutionizes Puerto Rico’s Media Industry with Launch of Multi-Platform Company

As of today, KQ105 FM and WKAQ AM, the main radio stations in Puerto Rico, have become part of Hemisphere Media Group, the parent company of Wapa Televisión. This partnership marks the launch of WAPA Media, an innovative multi-platform media company in Puerto Rico.

Hemisphere Media aims to revolutionize the island’s media industry, establishing WAPA Media as the first company of its kind and the most dominant in the market. WKAQ 580 AM, the oldest Hispanic station on US soil, and KQ105 FM, known for its varied and uninterrupted musical programming, will continue their reign as the leading AM and FM stations in Puerto Rico respectively.

WAPA Media will offer a wide range of high-quality programming across multiple platforms, including television, radio, digital, and social media. With renowned networks like WAPA TV, the undisputed leader in Puerto Rican television, WAPA Deportes for sports enthusiasts, and WAPA America catering to the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States, WAPA Media aims to captivate audiences with its diversified and top-tier content.

This new approach by WAPA Media enables the company to tailor engaging and diverse content to the preferences and media consumption habits of its audience. Furthermore, this integrated media company will provide advertisers with a 360 offering that includes radio, television, live events, podcasting, and digital avenues, making it a powerful alternative for reaching consumers.

Hemisphere Media Group, with its experience in content creation, acquisition, and distribution, is committed to offering exceptional programming that reflects the rich cultural heritage and diverse interests of the Puerto Rican audience. Alan J. Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, expressed excitement about introducing this innovative multi-platform media company in Puerto Rico, with a goal to redefine the media landscape and become the preferred destination for both the public and advertisers in the country.

Jorge Hidalgo, President and General Manager of Wapa Televisión and CEO of WAPA Media, emphasized the power of the partnership between WAPA and the leading radio stations in Puerto Rico. This collaboration will enable them to serve their audiences and business partners in an integrated manner, offering programming, news, sports, and entertainment coverage that the country relies on. Hidalgo sees this as a great opportunity to expand the reach of messages throughout Puerto Rico and the entire nation.

WAPA Media’s entrance into Puerto Rico’s media industry ushers in a new era of media consumption on the island, promising a fresh and dynamic media experience for audiences while providing advertisers with extensive opportunities to connect with their target market.

