Marlins’ Postseason Hopes Take a Hit as Alcantara and Soler Land on the Injured List

Marlins’ Playoff Hopes Take a Hit as Alcantara and Soler Hit the Injured List

The Miami Marlins received a major setback in their bid for a postseason berth as their star players, Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler, were placed on the injured list. Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, was sidelined for a forearm strain and Soler for a strained right oblique.

Alcantara, who led the majors in innings pitched last year, has not been as dominant this season, with a 4.14 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 28 starts compared to a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 2022. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old right-hander has been a workhorse for the team, leading both tours with three complete games (including one shutout) and facing 762 batters. In his last outing against the Nationals, Alcantara threw eight innings.

According to general manager Kim Ng, Alcantara started feeling discomfort in his forearm during his last start against the Nationals, in which he allowed four runs (two earned) in eight innings. The severity of his injury is still being assessed, and the team is awaiting further consultations.

Losing their ace is a tough blow for the Marlins, as Ng acknowledged, but she praised Alcantara’s competitiveness and expressed the team’s understanding of the challenging situation.

This is the first time Alcantara has been placed on the disabled list due to an arm-related issue.

Meanwhile, Soler, the Marlins’ power-hitting outfielder, has been instrumental in their offensive success this season. He leads the team with 35 home runs and is tied for the team lead with 71 RBIs. However, he has been plagued by oblique problems in the past, having previously hit the injured list with the same injury while playing for the Royals in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, back spasms cut short his 2022 season after just 72 games.

Ng emphasized Soler’s desire to be on the field every day and acknowledged the challenges faced by players with such injuries. The team will make individual decisions based on the situation and available options.

To address the gaps left by Alcantara and Soler, the Marlins recalled outfielder Dane Myers, right-hander Edward Cabrera, and left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A. In a corresponding move, right-hander Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment.

The Marlins, currently half a game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, face a difficult task without their star players. As they navigate the final stretch of the season, the team will look to the rest of their roster to step up and keep their postseason hopes alive.

