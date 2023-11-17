Home » Here, a traditional coal region is being transformed into a center for renewables
Business

Here, a traditional coal region is being transformed into a center for renewables

by admin
Here, a traditional coal region is being transformed into a center for renewables

Both the company developing and redeveloping the area, BHE Renewables, and the company operating the titanium smelter, Precision Castparts, belong to Berkshire Hathaway. In order to one day store the energy generated at the new gigantic solar farm south of the Jackson County airfield, BHE Renewables has teamed up with the start-up Our Next Energy, which is doing exactly this on a large scale.

See also  The creation of Wanwei Pictures' film starts from the casting to help create a wonderful plot_movie

You may also like

Boeing fires managers responsible for 737 Max 9...

Enpal: He became CMO at the solar startup...

Ansaldo, 100 million contract in Kazakhstan

Serious allegations against Temu: Toys are dangerous for...

The Spectacular Future of Artificial Intelligence According to...

Inflation in Italy, increasingly poorer families: the ACLI...

China Securities Regulatory Commission: Regulatory measures to promote...

The electric car manufacturer can learn this from...

“Cybersecurity and policies WindTre will provide more services...

Tesla: Citizens vote against expansion of the factory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy