Home Business Here are the investment banks’ bets on Fed rates
Business

Here are the investment banks’ bets on Fed rates

by admin
Here are the investment banks’ bets on Fed rates

Goldman Sachs imagines the rate stop

Fed day has arrived. It’s been a roller coaster week. In six sessions the indexes fell, bounced, fell again, and bounced again, in the end, after everything that happened, we are back to square one. The Eurostoxx 50 is practically at the same level as it was six days ago, while everyone’s stress level is slightly above it.

But while the indices of Bag seem to have forgotten what happened in these six days, the Fed will not be able to help but consider what happened.

Price stability

On the one hand, the Fed will in any case be called upon to pursue the objective of price stability and inflation convergence to 2%, on the other it will not be able to ignore the tensions on the financial system, on the world of regional banks, tensions caused by monetary policy restrictive aimed, in fact, to combat inflation.

Delicate task of the Fed

The Fed’s task is difficult and delicate. No analyst now believes a 50 point rate hike is likely. But the opinions and expectations among the various market operators are very divergent.

There are those who like Nomura even believes a 25-point cut is probable, and who like Goldman Sachs wishes for a break. Many believe a 25-point increase is probable, which would probably be the “right” one? middle ground that would end up pleasing everyone.

In London, inflation is picking up again

As you remember Gabriel Debach, market analyst at eToro the market is once again “betting strongly on an increase of 25 basis points during the day, with an estimated probability of around 86%, and even for a subsequent increase of another 25 basis points in May”. According to the analyst, the certainly not positive signal coming from Great Britain should not be underestimatedwith consumer inflation rising to 10.4% compared to an expected drop. Publication that reverses three consecutive months of slowdowns leaving UK inflation above 10%, unique among major economies.

See also  On the 14th, the northbound funds sold a net 1.414 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network

Pause for reflection

But the hypothesis of a break cannot be ruled out at all. As he points out Goldman Sachs, in the past the Fed has always avoided raising rates in the presence of financial stress, it has always waited some time to try to understand the extent of the crisis. This unless it did not have tools capable of dealing with the crisis anyway.

In summary, the game on rates is still open and it will be interesting to read the press release this evening.

You may also like

Lottomatica starts the landing. Expected float over 40%

CS takeover – “A bank manager should be...

E-fuels, because they are not produced in Italy

Application, costs & fines 2023

INPS accounts: 17.7 million pensioners in Italy for...

Global Bank Stocks Rebound, Risky Bank Debt Recovers...

Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched

Resolution 29 of 03/13/2023 – Update of the...

“Luisa Neubauer should rather demand the resignation of...

Li Qiang is researching in Hunan- Wall Street...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy