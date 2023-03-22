The Boss Bruce Springsteen received the National Medal Of Arts, the highest honor awarded by the US government to representatives of the arts. It was delivered by the President of the United States during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Joe Biden. Springsteen was awarded for “his outstanding contributions to the collection of American songs and to be the ‘Boss’ one of the greatest performers and storytellers”. In the motivations we read that “Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals all wounds and there gives hope capturing the unflinching spirit of what it means to be American.” Among the other artists awarded also Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Gladys Knight. (LaPresse/Ap)