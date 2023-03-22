The prosecutor Cyrus Santorielloof the Turin prosecutor’s office, has decided to refrain from supporting the accusation in the Juventus trial. The decision was made later the controversies of the last few weeks around the videos, dating back to a few years ago, in which he professed himself, among other things, a Napoli fan. The prosecution will continue to be represented by the other two magistrates of the Pool, including the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio.

The public prosecutor “takes note”

The public prosecutor in Turin, Anna Maria Loreto, he “took note” of the abstention of the adjunct Ciro Santoriello from the Juventus trial for the capital gains issue. Sanntoriello had forwarded the communication to the head of the office in recent days. The prosecutor has “appreciated the high institutional sense and sense of loyalty and attachment to the office” of the magistrate.

“I’m a huge Napoli fan and I hate Juve”

The controversy had exploded due to the witticisms uttered by Santoriello as he spoke of an investigation into Juventus which he had just asked to be closed. The prosecutor proclaimed himself a Napoli fan and “anti-Juventino”. The episode is from 2019. In the full video, however, Santoriello was exposing the reasons for which he had exonerated the Juve management at the end of that investigation. “I admit it – says Santoriello in the video, questioned by a lawyer next to him at the speakers’ table – I’m a huge Napoli fan and I hate Juventus. As a fan, Napoli is important, as a prosecutor I am obviously an anti-Juventus supporter, against thievery on the pitch, and I had to write filings.”