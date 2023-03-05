MILANO – We also work on Sundays to find one squaring the circle on Telecom Italia, which satisfies the interests of the company but also those of the government, which wants to bring the fixed telephone network back under public auspices. The extraordinary advice from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti convened for tomorrow afternoon will have to approve the non-binding offer for 100% of the so-called Netcothe corporate vehicle that encompasses the primary network that goes from the power stations to the lockers, the secondary Fibercop network that enters the homes of all Italians from the lockers and the Sparkle submarine cable network.