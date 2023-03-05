Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder in which the body is unable to properly use the insulin produced by the pancreas. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar and helps turn the glucose in food into energy that can be used by the body’s cells. In type 2 diabetes, cells become resistant to insulin and fail to use glucose efficiently. This leads to an increase in blood sugar, known as hyperglycemia. Over time, high blood sugar can cause damage to nerves, blood vessels and organs, increasing the risk of complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, vision loss and lower extremity amputation.

Type 2 diabetes is often associated with obesity, lack of physical activity and unhealthy diet. Symptoms include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and wounds that heal slowly. Diagnosis is made by blood tests to measure the level of sugar in the blood. Treatment may include lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and regular physical activity, as well as medications to control blood sugar.

Type 2 diabetes: forbidden foods

People with type 2 diabetes should limit their intake of foods high in simple sugars, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats. In general, you should avoid or limit your intake of:

Sugars: Sugary drinks such as soda, fruit juice, iced tea, etc., sweets, cookies, cakes, ice cream, candy, chocolate, etc.

Refined carbohydrates: White bread, white rice, white pasta, sugary cereals, chips, crackers, etc.

Saturated fats: fatty red meat, butter, cheese, cream, lard, coconut oil, palm oil, etc.

High glycemic index foods: Foods that can rapidly raise blood sugar, such as potatoes, corn, bananas, pineapples, grapes, etc.

Alcohol: Consuming alcohol can interfere with diabetes medications and can cause your blood sugar to rise.

Instead, people with type 2 diabetes should focus on a diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and unsaturated fats. It’s also important to limit portions and spread foods across multiple meals throughout the day to keep blood sugar stable. In any case, it is always important to consult a doctor or nutritionist to obtain a personalized food plan adapted to your specific needs.