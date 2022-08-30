(Original title: High manganese iron lithium battery is expected to last 700 kilometers, and manganese-containing cathode materials attract attention)

Source: Financial World

China Innovation Airlines recently launched the OS high-manganese iron lithium battery for the first time in the industry, with an energy density of 180Wh/kg and a battery life of 700 kilometers. Xie Qiu, vice president of the company, said that the battery greatly reduces the consumption of precious metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, helping users to obtain lower purchase costs under the same mileage conditions. It also has better safety and lower maintenance costs.

Yingda Securities believes that the cathode material is the decisive factor for the electrochemical performance of lithium batteries, and it accounts for the largest proportion of the cost of lithium battery materials, and plays a pivotal role in lithium batteries. Lithium and nickel resources in China are relatively scarce, and they need to be imported in large quantities from abroad. With the continuous improvement of downstream performance requirements for lithium batteries, cathode materials will usher in a new round of technical iterations and upgrades. Lithium iron manganese phosphate and high nickel ternary are the most clear technical paths.

On the company side, Guanghua Technology (002741) recently announced that it plans to invest 247 million yuan to build a project with an annual output of 36,000 tons of lithium iron manganese phosphate and iron phosphate cathode materials; Red Star Development (600367) subsidiary Dalong Manganese Industry high-purity manganese sulfate products are in production It has advantages in quality and stability, and has established long-term and stable cooperative relations with some mainstream customers of downstream ternary precursors.