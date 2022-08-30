Home Business High manganese iron lithium battery is expected to last 700 kilometers, manganese-containing cathode material attracts attention – Teller Report Teller Report
Business

High manganese iron lithium battery is expected to last 700 kilometers, manganese-containing cathode material attracts attention – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

(Original title: High manganese iron lithium battery is expected to last 700 kilometers, and manganese-containing cathode materials attract attention)

Source: Financial World

China Innovation Airlines recently launched the OS high-manganese iron lithium battery for the first time in the industry, with an energy density of 180Wh/kg and a battery life of 700 kilometers. Xie Qiu, vice president of the company, said that the battery greatly reduces the consumption of precious metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, helping users to obtain lower purchase costs under the same mileage conditions. It also has better safety and lower maintenance costs.

Yingda Securities believes that the cathode material is the decisive factor for the electrochemical performance of lithium batteries, and it accounts for the largest proportion of the cost of lithium battery materials, and plays a pivotal role in lithium batteries. Lithium and nickel resources in China are relatively scarce, and they need to be imported in large quantities from abroad. With the continuous improvement of downstream performance requirements for lithium batteries, cathode materials will usher in a new round of technical iterations and upgrades. Lithium iron manganese phosphate and high nickel ternary are the most clear technical paths.

On the company side, Guanghua Technology (002741) recently announced that it plans to invest 247 million yuan to build a project with an annual output of 36,000 tons of lithium iron manganese phosphate and iron phosphate cathode materials; Red Star Development (600367) subsidiary Dalong Manganese Industry high-purity manganese sulfate products are in production It has advantages in quality and stability, and has established long-term and stable cooperative relations with some mainstream customers of downstream ternary precursors.

See also  Taxes, on Monday 6 the payment of taxpayers ends: tax freedom day is triggered. What it is and how it works

You may also like

Germany: inflation accelerates to new all-time highs in...

Long queues: Yuanshen co-branded Pizza Hut scalpers and...

Income and Citizenship Pension: in July average amount...

From January to July, the total national social...

A signal from Berlin to Rome: ready to...

Unicredit launches 16 new Fixed Cash Collect Worst...

The first stop in Shanghai | Jianyi China...

Gas, the price drops below 260 euros: it...

СҵӪ Ϊƽе춨_йҾŻ

The stock exchanges today, August 30th. The Powell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy