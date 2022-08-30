Over the weekend, “Freedom” pop star Britney Spears posted a 22-minute recording online of how she has been subjected to “coercive supervision” over the past few years. It is reported that the parties only attached a video link to the YouTube account on the Twitter account, but it did not contain the video information. It didn’t take long for the original tweet to be deleted and the YouTube video to be made private, but the content spread unchecked across the internet.

Variety reported that Britney was “forced” by her biological father, Jamie, and others for 13 years, and her personal life and financial freedom were controlled.

In addition to expressing her serious frustration with her mother and sister for not being able to speak up for her, Britney also believes that the whole incident was completely premeditated.

To the relief of fans, Britney’s father has also been suspended from his role as asset manager as a Los Angeles judge ordered an end to supervision in November 2021.

In the recording, Britney describes how the nightmare started:

There were more than 200 paparazzi outside the house at the time, and they videotaped me on the stretcher through the ambulance window. Looking back now, it was all premeditated. A certain woman thought my father introduced the idea, and my mother actually helped him implement and execute it all. The whole thing is a complete set, I haven’t been found to have drugs or alcohol or anything in my system, it’s pure abuse…

22 minutes of private speech on YouTube – Britney Spears China Fan Club (via)

Then, Britney recalled her experience when she was “supervised” and performed in Las Vegas:

I didn’t expect that when I was in my 30s, I was reduced to such a point that I had to live according to the rules set by my father. The dancers can have fun on a casino night, and there’s nothing I can do about it, the only thing I can remember is that my performance was terrible… Sometimes on a whim, I also think about walking away. But with no money, I can’t go anywhere at all, which is so frustrating!

But even more baffling to Britney is why her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn failed to defend herself:

What puzzled me was that many people spoke up for me on the streets, but my sister and my mother were unmoved. To me, they seem to have privately decided that I am hopeless… that hurts me so much. I can’t understand why my family, who have been together for so many years, has become like this.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Britney’s mother Lynne Spears appeared to have a response:

Britney, from start to finish, I’m doing everything I can to support your dreams and aspirations, while doing everything in my power to help you through difficult times. I have never abandoned you, but after being rejected countless times, I can only look away with regret. I love you so much, but only you and I know this.

As for Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, a spokesperson for Britney Spears had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.