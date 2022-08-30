Home News When Huang Kunming attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference, he emphasized accelerating the in-depth integration of media to better unite the powerful forces of unity and forge ahead – Qiushi.com
News

When Huang Kunming attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference, he emphasized accelerating the in-depth integration of media to better unite the powerful forces of unity and forge ahead – Qiushi.com

by admin

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 30. On August 30, the 2022 China New Media Conference opened in Changsha, Hunan. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended the opening ceremony by video and delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on promoting the development of media integration, comply with the requirements of the times, grasp the laws of communication, and accelerate the promotion of media Deep integration, better cohesion of the powerful force of unity and progress.

Huang Kunming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the news front has thoroughly implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, the main force has fully entered the main battlefield, the all-media communication system has been continuously improved, the party’s voice has spread deeper and wider, and the media integration development has made significant progress and significant progress. effectiveness.

Huang Kunming emphasized that on the new journey, we must use more open ideas and more powerful measures to firmly promote the development of media integration and continue to open up new prospects. Central media and provincial media should make new progress in deepening, prefecture-level media should take new steps in integration and integration, and county-level media should make new explorations in improving quality and efficiency. It is necessary to adhere to the correct orientation, highlight the construction of content, in-depth publicity and interpretation of the power of truth and practical power of the party’s innovative theory, vividly sing the main theme of the era, and spread the strongest voice of the era. It is necessary to focus on promoting reform and innovation, strengthen the Internet thinking, and fully stimulate the vitality of integration and development. We must focus on strengthening scientific governance, promote joint construction, governance and sharing, and jointly create a clear cyberspace.

See also  The declaration of the original mission and the commitment to continue the struggle-the oath of new party members to join the party held in various parts of Yunnan Province

The conference was jointly organized by the China Journalists Association and the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee. Representatives from relevant central departments, central and local news units, website platforms, news colleges and research institutions attended the conference.

You may also like

How to prevent the invasion of alien species...

“Patients for days on a stretcher waiting for...

The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and the Shaanxi...

Political polls today 30 August: Brothers of Italy...

Heart attack on the Carbonera overpass, 81 year...

Looking forward to the 19th China-ASEAN Expo: Sharing...

Carabiniere dead in Cuba: the cause would not...

2022 China New Media Conference opens in Changsha,...

Trichiana, dies three weeks after falling from the...

Heilongjiang Daqing City was closed for 7 days,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy