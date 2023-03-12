Climate change and high living costs, fruit sales at their lowest since 2000

Dear life e climate change fall on the tables of the Italians: according to the latest analysis of Coldirettibased on Cso Italy data, Italians have cut fruit purchases which collapse in 2022 by 8% in quantity compared to last year, at minimum since the turn of the century. In particular, the Italians reduced the quantities of pears by 17%, oranges and table grapes by 11%, peaches, nectarines and kiwis by 8% and apples by 5%. The result is that with 2.8 billion kilos in 2022, Italian fruit consumption was just over half that of the end of the century in 2000, with worrying effects on citizens’ health.

“The sharp drop, underlines Coldiretti, brought individual consumption down below the minimum threshold of 400 grams of fresh fruit and vegetables per person, to be eaten several times a day, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) Council for a healthy diet. An even more alarming figure if we consider that children and adolescents consume less fruit and vegetables, with quantities that are even less than half of the daily requirement, thus increasing the risks associated with obesity and related diseases. “.

