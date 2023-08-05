High Sales Expectations for August Holidays in Historic Center Despite Slow Start

Title: Merchants in San Salvador’s Historic Center Hope for Boost in Sales During August Holidays

Subtitle: Despite Slow Start, Business Owners Remain Optimistic for Increased Tourist Influx

San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador, is gearing up for its annual patron saint festivities during the first week of August. These celebrations not only offer a chance to partake in the captivating tourist attractions that the Historic Center has to offer but also present a significant economic opportunity for local businesses in the area. However, according to merchants, the initial days of the week have witnessed lower than expected sales despite high sales expectations for the August holidays.

Josué Martínez, the main barista at Café Fulanos, expressed his anticipation for a busy week but admitted to slow business in the preceding days leading up to the holidays. Comparing customer demand with the previous year on the same date, Martínez noticed a decline and hopes that conditions will improve in the final days of the week. He attributed the sluggishness in business to a lack of customer footfall and revealed that an increase in the cost of raw materials led them to slightly raise prices a few months ago.

Despite the low influx of visitors, Martínez also praised the positive impact of the ongoing efforts in the historic center for improving sales. Street cleaning and rearrangement have attracted more tourists, boosting their business and overall tourism in the area.

Diana Ayala, the manager of Café Luz Negra, echoed Martínez’s sentiments, acknowledging slow customer demand during the vacation week. However, she noted an increase in foreign tourists visiting downtown San Salvador. Ayala expressed confidence in expectant crowded establishments in the coming days, highlighting the impact of foreign visitors on the region’s economy.

Ayala also speculated that inclement weather could be a contributing factor to the decrease in visitor numbers. Heavy rains and subsequent flooded streets in the vicinity may have discouraged tourists from venturing out.

Both Café Fulanos and Café Luz Negra faced the need to increase prices last year due to rising ingredient costs. However, both establishments attribute their regular customer base to the quality of their offerings and customer service. Ayala emphasized that Café Luz Negra’s pricing ranges from $2 to $5 and takes pride in serving 100% Salvadoran coffee.

Overall, merchants in San Salvador’s Historic Center view the August holidays as a prime opportunity to escalate sales, capitalizing on the influx of foreign visitors and tourists seeking to partake in the patron saint festivities. While the first days of the week have seen slow business, business owners remain hopeful for a turnaround and anticipate a surge in tourist activity in the days to come.

As the celebration continues, local businesses are well-prepared to cater to the needs of visitors, offering not only a taste of authentic Salvadoran cuisine but also providing a memorable experience that aligns with the vibrant cultural heritage of San Salvador.

With high expectations and an unwavering commitment to quality, these businesses stand poised to enhance the socio-economic fabric of the Historic Center while attracting more visitors to explore all that this vibrant city has to offer during the August holidays.

