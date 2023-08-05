Authorities Sound the Alarm on Rising Drownings of Children and Adolescents in Santiago de Cuba

Title: Increase in Drownings of Children and Adolescents Alarms Authorities in Santiago de Cuba

Authorities in Santiago de Cuba have issued a warning about the alarming rise in drownings among children and adolescents in the province. The incidents have been attributed to a lack of risk perception, carelessness, and negligence by family members.

According to Aris Arias Batalla, the person in charge of Operations and Relief/Aquatic Safety at the Red Cross branch in Santiago de Cuba, numerous incidents occurred in July alone. While some were successfully resolved due to the quick intervention of lifeguards, others tragically resulted in fatalities, as reported by the local newspaper, Sierra Maestra.

Batalla highlighted that most of the drowning cases were due to submersion. Although the specific number of drownings since the beginning of summer was not mentioned, he emphasized that there has been a significant increase in the number of bathers at certified beaches, pools, and rivers, with the presence of lifeguards. However, rural areas, where the use of pools and ravines is common, pose a real danger.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, particularly among children and adolescents, Batalla commented, “These accidents have been due to a lack of perception of risks, carelessness, and negligence on the part of family members and companions.”

Batalla urged families to be vigilant and take extra care of vulnerable groups, including young people and adolescents. While it is essential to enjoy swimming and recreational activities, it should be done with safety precautions. Stressing the value of life, Batalla emphasized, “Life is priceless and can be lost in seconds.”

Furthermore, Batalla clarified that the areas where these deaths occurred are not certified as bathing areas, meaning they lack lifeguards, and the safety of individuals solely depends on the responsibility of the bathers themselves.

The official also highlighted the indiscipline of vacationers in certified beach areas who often ignore lifeguards’ instructions and warnings. Visitors engage in conversations, consume alcohol, and engage in other activities, leaving children unattended, leading to accidents, drownings, and fatalities.

Batalla acknowledged the vulnerability of adolescents and young people as they often venture away from the shore, sometimes using truck beds as rafts, without knowing how to swim, posing a significant risk.

Just two days ago, two Cuban teenagers, Yuleidis Sánchez Escalante (13) and Claudia Escalante Carmenate (16), drowned in a pool of the river known as El Saltadero in the municipality of Palma Soriano. Earlier in April, three young people lost their lives in multiple accidents on the beaches of Santiago de Cuba.

The warning comes as August begins, which marks the month with the highest influx of bathers to the country’s beaches and rivers. Authorities are calling for increased vigilance and adherence to safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

