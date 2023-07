07/03/2023 Message Garnishment of wages

| As of July 1, 2023, the garnishment exemption limit for earned income increased because the basic tax allowance also increased in 2023. This increases, among other things, the amounts that can be paid out to employees whose salary has been seized. |

Further note

The “seizure exemption limits since July 2023” can be found at lgp.iww.de → access no. 235760Source: Edition 07 / 2023 | Page 137 | ID 49541723

Share this: Twitter

Facebook