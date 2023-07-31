History of the sparkling drink: The history of Prosecco

From social project to popular aperitif drink: The history of Prosecco

Today, Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine in the world – a mass product. The goal of its inventor, Antonio Carpenè, was quite different 155 years ago.

Origin of the Prosecco: The hilly landscape around Conegliano and Valdobbiadene with its vineyards was included in the Unesco World Heritage Site in 2019.

Hardly anything else tastes as much of summer and Italy as a fruity Prosecco: Be it as an accompaniment to the “primo” at lunchtime, be it – in the stretched form of an Aperol Spritz – as refreshment under the umbrella on the beach, be it as an aperitif in the Trattoria or at the Lungomare. The Prosecco is uncomplicated, natural and light, with its delicate aroma of acacia blossoms, apples and pears, it is the sparkling sip for every occasion that turns an ordinary holiday into a real holiday in Italy. Like a gelato, a pizza or calamari fritti. And it’s usually very cheap too.

