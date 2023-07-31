Home » History of the sparkling drink: The history of Prosecco
Business

History of the sparkling drink: The history of Prosecco

by admin
History of the sparkling drink: The history of Prosecco

From social project to popular aperitif drink: The history of Prosecco

Today, Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine in the world – a mass product. The goal of its inventor, Antonio Carpenè, was quite different 155 years ago.

Origin of the Prosecco: The hilly landscape around Conegliano and Valdobbiadene with its vineyards was included in the Unesco World Heritage Site in 2019.

ZVG/Carpenè-Malvolti

Hardly anything else tastes as much of summer and Italy as a fruity Prosecco: Be it as an accompaniment to the “primo” at lunchtime, be it – in the stretched form of an Aperol Spritz – as refreshment under the umbrella on the beach, be it as an aperitif in the Trattoria or at the Lungomare. The Prosecco is uncomplicated, natural and light, with its delicate aroma of acacia blossoms, apples and pears, it is the sparkling sip for every occasion that turns an ordinary holiday into a real holiday in Italy. Like a gelato, a pizza or calamari fritti. And it’s usually very cheap too.

See also  China Mobile’s abandonment of purchases hits a record Huang Jun: It is closely related to market sentiment and participation in inquiry institutions

You may also like

China: restrictions on drone exports

Lotto on Wednesday: Drawing of the lottery numbers...

Paris 2024, from Technogym gyms and “intelligent” equipment...

Stock Market Recap: Tech and Energy Stocks Lead...

Stock market ticker: Euro inflation falls slightly |...

New Reactor at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle Begins...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Tim, here is the Treasury’s plan: 30-35% entry...

Nursing fund of funds of returns with a...

Mortgages and business loans, the data herald the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy