It’s a storm on the Swedish giant H&M, with an intelligence test it will decide who to fire

I employees Of H&M I am in tears: l’announcement of 1,500 layoffs dell’area Business Tech, arrived it last Decemberit will soon be a reality. But the gigante from the swedish fashion Hennes & Mauritzhe informed his employees that they will come subjected to various tests necessary to map their skills: among these, however, there is also an intelligence test, which will come later analyzed and taken into account in choosing who will stay and who will be fired.

H&M in firestorm, employees call union representative in tears

The news comes from Swedish newspaper Swedish daily newspaperaccording to which the tests to which i office workers Of Stockholmin Swedenwould allow the management to evaluate the intelligence level and attitudes of employees. The the affair was denounced by the Unionen trade union: his representative, Robin Olofssontold the Swedish newspaper that he has received phone calls from crying H&M employees who have been underwent up to 30 different testsarriving at a stress level rather alto.

H&M Business Tech is to be reduced by 1,500 positions in Stockholm. A large competency survey of the employees is carried out with the help of various tests. “You feel like an object,” says an engineer to SvD. https://t.co/vRggFDl5Fe — SvD Näringsliv (@SvDNaringsliv) February 23, 2023

H&M here is how many and which people will be fired

I 1,500 layoffs, out of 3,500 employees Of e-commerce and logisticsthey will be communicated before the summeras communicated by Cecilia AlpstigH&M Group press contact, who announced that the company is in the midst of a rescheduling of its costs that began at the end of 2022. One of the focal points will be that of skills, which are allegedly lacking in some sectors of the company and which have pushed the choice of tests, including that of intelligence, to choose who to keep.

At the base there would be a very specific choice on the part of H&M which on the one hand is “reducing” working hours of the personal hired full-time in their stores, on the other hand they are hiring new people with guaranteed zero-hour working hours, i.e. those who are “hired” only work when the store needs them.

