It is one of the most loved and versatile ingredients in kitchens all over the world, present in both savory and sweet recipes as a main element or side dish. And the pistachioand plant food native to the Middle East which stands out for its delicate sweetness, unmistakable scent and emerald green colour. On the occasion of World Pistachio Day on February 26, here are all the secrets of this “icon of gastronomy”.

The origins of the pistachio

The name “pistachio” comes from the Persian pester and from Arabic fustaqtwo onomatopoeic names that evoke the shell opening sound. Fruit tree belonging to the Anacardiaceae family, its trunk generally reaches a height of 5-6 meters and prefers particularly hot dry climates. Once harvested, the fruit is first dried, after which the husk that covers the woody shell is removed, to then let it dry so as to allow long-term conservation and sale.

In prehistoric times it was cultivated mainly in Persia, Syria and Indiatoday the major producers are Iran, United States of America, Turkey, China, in addition toItaliawhere historically there is one niche cultivation. Renowned are the pistachios of Bronte, Adrano on the slopes of Etna, and Raffadali, protected by the DOP “Pistacchio Verde di Bronte” brand, as well as those of Stigliano, in the province of Matera, whose production is among the largest in Europe .

The nutritional values ​​of pistachio

From a nutritional point of view, pistachios, also called Pistacia vera, are made for 55-60% and lipidsfor the 18-22% and protein and for the rest 4-6% and carbohydrates. Naturally cholesterol-free, it is rich in fiber, fatty acids and antioxidants, and contains significant concentrations of mineral salts such as potassium, calcium, copper, zinc and iron, as well as vitamins.

Being an oilseed, the pistachio belongs to the family of dried fruit. By virtue of the high lipid content, theenergy intake it turns out to be a lot alto, but in the right portions it is suitable for most diets. It remains to be consumed in moderation instead by those suffering from obesity and, if salted – the most widespread commercial form – by hypertensives. Obviously, like all foods, excess is not recommended even in the presence of certain particular liver or kidney disorders.

Use in the kitchen

The small fruits, with an elongated and more or less flattened shape, can be eaten raw, toasted and salted, even as a snack. From the perspective of “satiating snack“, the recommended daily portion it’s about 30 grams of shelled pistachio, equal to about 160-180 calories. But what makes them “an icon of gastronomy” is theirs transversality as an ingredient in various culinary preparations, from savory sauces to cured meats, through toppings for pasta and pizza, up to the filling of countless desserts, such as nougat, ice cream and cakes. Do not forget the associations with meat, fish and cheeses of various kinds.

A success sanctioned by Italian consumers, who now put it at the top of their preferences, even in delivery, photographed on the occasion of World Pistachio Day by Deliveroo. The leading platform in online food delivery has over 9,000 establishments including restaurants, pastry shops and supermarkets which offer pistachio-based specialties: among the favourites, ahead the inevitable ice-creamin front of poke with pistachio grain and to the classic cannoli. Other confectionery best sellers follow, such as the cheesecake and the tiramisu in pistachio version, together with traditional savory specialties such asorange and the pizza with mortadella and pistachio.

At a geographical level, in the special ranking of the “Pistachio Lover” cities (calculated considering the orders of pistachio-based specialties compared to the total orders) at the top of Andria (BT), ahead of Paternò (CT) and Gorizia, respectively in second and third place. Corato (BA) and Capoterra (CA) follow to close the TOP5.

Read also…