Captain Pikachu will take over the reins of the new one animated series of the Pokémon after Ash’s farewell, which had closed the original show. It is a brand new character, who will live new adventures in the company of his human companion Friede.

Considering the pilot hat of this version of Pikachu and the glasses and aviator jacket worn by Friede, we imagine that the two will often travel aboard a airplane: an undoubtedly captivating solution for the purposes of the story.

“We want to offer you a first look at two unreleased characters from the new Pokémon animated series,” reads the post. “Here is Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who will accompany our protagonists during their adventures!”

According to the official press release, Friede is a Pokémon Professor, and in the company of Captain Pikachu will support the expeditions of Liko and Roy in the Paldea and Kanto region, determined to discover the secrets of their pendant and the Poké Ball.

“The world of Pokémon continues to grow and evolve. This year, with the debut of the new animated series, fans will be able to embark on a new journey of action, adventure and friendship through the eyes of characters as unique as Friede and Captain Pikachu,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

“For twenty-seven years, Pikachu has been synonymous with the Pokémon franchise. We are thrilled that this much-loved Pokémon continues to have a major presence in the animated series and remains an icon for the brand.”