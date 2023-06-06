Home insurance: bad surprises? What matters in the fine print

Dhe kitchen is flooded after a pipe bursts, the window on the terrace door is smashed after a burglary, the living room is uninhabitable after a fire. The shock is great – and soon after that the search in the documents begins: Do we have insurance that will pay for all of this? In many cases the answer is yes. More than 51 million people in Germany have home contents insurance or live with people who have taken out such insurance. Household contents insurance is one of the voluntary insurances. But for most consumers, the deal should be worth it. A guide to what consumers should look out for.