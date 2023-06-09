Home » Home office for cross-border commuters remains possible
Home office for cross-border commuters remains possible

Home office for cross-border commuters remains possible

Home office for cross-border commuters remains possible: New agreement from July 1st

For example, if you live in Konstanz and work in Kreuzlingen, you can still use the home office. However, the unlimited possibility of teleworking is limited to half of the working hours.

Teleworking from home has been booming during the Covid pandemic. New rules for cross-border home office have now been agreed.

The Federal Social Insurance Office (BSV) announces that unlimited work from home, as made possible by a Corona rule, will end for cross-border commuters on June 30th. However, teleworking across the border is still possible on a larger scale. Switzerland has signed a new framework agreement.

