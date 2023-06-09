Tablets under 200 euros: Five good recommendations

PR/Business Insider

Tablets don’t have to be expensive. There are models that cost less than 100.00 euros. However, these are mostly older models or devices with poor performance. If you can spend up to 200.00 euros, you have a significantly larger selection of good tablets that should be sufficient for most standard applications. We searched for five good tablets under 200.00 euros. Among them: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for just under 170.00 euros*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

IN THIS ARTICLE Samsung tablet under 200 euros: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 *

Long battery life: Xiaomi Redmi Pad*

Tablet under 200 euros with mobile Internet: Realme Pad Mini LTE*

Lots of ports: Lenovo M10 Plus Tablet*

Amazon tablet under 200 euros: Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet*

Meet them Launch days iPads Apple has the market for 2010 Tablet-Computer revolutionized. Although tablets existed well before the first iPad, the devices of the time were more of a gimmick that nobody really took seriously not suitable for a large audience were. Today, thanks to the iPad, things are different. Now there even is Premium models like the iPad Pro, which can easily keep up with most laptops. That also explains why the devices getting more and more expensive.

While the first iPad still cost around 500.00 euros when it was launched, today it can be used in its most expensive version with the maximum equipment cost up to 2829.00 euros. The cheapest version of the iPad – the standard iPad (9th generation) with 64 gigabytes of memory – is available from 429.00 euros.

read too According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best tablets – and their much cheaper alternative

Tablets don’t have to be expensive

Luckily though not all tablets are as expensive as the Apple iPad. Devices from other brands are commonly significantly cheaper to have. Although the cheaper tablets can’t quite compete with the premium models from Apple, they can most users should hardly notice this in everyday life. So even low-budget tablets can keep up standard applications like surfing the Internet, E-Mail, Streaming and Co. easily clear.

How much do tablets cost?

Die Tablet prices catch at less than 100.00 euros on and reach into the low four-digit range. In the cheapest price category however, the choice is very limited. In addition, it is mostly older models, which are now technically outdated. just who Spend a little more money has a much better selection. There are numerous current ones or at most one generation old Tablets for less than 200.00 euros that are still worth their money today. From 300.00 euros even top models are added.

read too According to Stiftung Warentest: Even with these inexpensive tablets, the purchase is worthwhile

The best tablets under 200 euros

Die cheaper tablets for less than 200.00 euros, for example, are available as entry-level modelsfor Kinder or as secondary devices at. Which models can we recommend? We have for you looking for the best tablets that cost less than 200.00 euros. When making our selection, we focused, among other things, on our own experience with tablets and manufacturers of tablets. In addition, only devices from the renowned consumer organization are represented on this list Stiftung Warentest received the quality rating “good”. have. Also taken into account were the Reviews in online stores like Amazon. The following tablets convinced us:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at a glance

Display: 10.5 inch LED Resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixel Processor: Unisoc Tiger T618 Random access memory: 3 Gigabyte storage capacity: 32 Gigabyte Battery pack: 7040 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 8.5 hours Operating system: Android Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth Camera: 8 and 5 megapixels Connections: microSDHC, USB-C, headphone output Reviews: 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.3) by Stiftung Warentest Conclusion: solid tablet with good cameras

The Xiaomi Redmi Pad at a glance

Display: 10.6 inch IPS Resolution: 2000 x 1200 Pixel Processor: Media Tek Helio G99 Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte storage capacity: 128 Gigabyte Battery pack: 8000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 24 hours Operating system: Android Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth Camera: 8 and 8 megapixels Connections: microSD, USB-C Reviews: 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.2) by Stiftung Warentest Conclusion: very long battery life for little money

The Realme Pad Mini LTE at a glance

Display: 8.7 inch LCD Resolution: 1340 x 800 Pixel Processor: Unisoc Tiger T616 Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte storage capacity: 64 Gigabyte Battery pack: 6400 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 14 hours Operating system: Android Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth, LTE Camera: 8 and 5 megapixels Connections: microSD, USB-C, USB, headphone output Reviews: 4.0 out of five possible stars at Amazon Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.3) from Stiftung Warentest Conclusion: one of the few tablets in this price category with mobile internet

The Lenovo M10 Plus at a glance

Display: 10.6 inch LCD Resolution: 2000 x 1200 Pixel Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte storage capacity: 32 Gigabyte Battery pack: 7500 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 13.5 hours Operating system: Android Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth Camera: 8 and 8 megapixels Connections: microSD, USB-C, USB, headphone output Reviews: 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.2) by Stiftung Warentest Conclusion: many connections available and large display

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus at a glance

Display: 10.1 inch IPS Resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixel Processor: Octa-Core Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte storage capacity: 32 Gigabyte Battery pack: 6500 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 12 hours Operating system: FireOS Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth Camera: 5 and 2 megapixels Connections: microSD, USB-C, headphone output Reviews: 4.4 out of five possible stars at Amazon Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.2) from Stiftung Warentest Conclusion: one of the best Amazon tablets

Purchase advice: What you should pay attention to when buying a tablet

There are several things you should consider when making a tablet purchasing decision. Thereby is next to the operating system – iPads run iPadOS, most other tablets run Android – that display and its size one of the most important factors. Also the Performance plays an important role. The performance of a tablet can be measured, for example, based on the chip and the main memory. The following applies to the latter: the larger the RAM, the faster the device.

Because many tablets (including the iPad) have only a satisfactory battery life the battery should also be examined very carefully. The battery should offer at least 6000 mAh. Finally, you should ask yourself what things you think of in terms of connectivity (WLAN or mobile Internet), Cameras (if you want to use the tablet for video calls) and the Design (for example, are there compatible cases) are important. Important note: Google services are not available on Huawei devices. In this respect, you should also consider that before buying.

Checklist: How to recognize good tablets

You can find the most important purchase criteria for tablets again in this checklist:

operating system : iPadOS versus Android

: iPadOS versus Android Display : size and technology

: size and technology Performance : chip and memory

: chip and memory battery life : at least 6000 milliamp hours

: at least 6000 milliamp hours connectivity : WLAN versus WLAN and mobile Internet

: WLAN versus WLAN and mobile Internet Cameras : if the camera is important, here should not save

: if the camera is important, here should not save Design : especially in terms of compatible accessories

: especially in terms of compatible accessories App-Support: Google services are not available on Huawei

Here you can buy tablets under 200.00 euros

An important aspect of tablet purchase is of course that too Preis. If you are there under 200.00 euros If you want to stay, you have different options. electronics stores such as Media Markt and Saturn also have models for less than 200.00 euros in their range. The same applies to most common ones Online-Shops. Including: Amazon, Otto, Ebay and Co. Himself discounters such as Lidl and Aldi regularly have offers for tablets under 200.00 euros. However, these are often promotions that are only available for a limited time. But also check them Online shops of discounterssince remaining items are often permanently available at low prices.

read too Apple iPad Air (2022) in the test: for whom is the tablet worth it?

Notice: Artificial intelligence was also (but not exclusively) used for the research and/or creation of this article. All information has been carefully checked by an editor.