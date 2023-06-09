Home » PCDF arrests duo with objects stolen from the GDF
by admin
Last Thursday (09), the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) arrested two men for the crime of reception. The duo tried to sell objects stolen from the Government of the Federal District (GDF).

The police reached the criminals after they announced on social networks, two cooling engines for the value of R$ 2 thousand reais. The action took place in a farm located in Sobradinho dos Melos, in Paranoá, where the engines were located.

Photo: PCDF

According to the 35th Police Station (Sobradinho II), responsible for the case, the engines are owned by the GDF. The engines were stolen from the Association of Rural Producers, located in PA-Contagem, at Fercal and are valued at around R$13,000.

The engines were returned to the victim and the perpetrators were charged with the crime of qualified reception. After the legal procedures, they were sent to the DPE jail, where they will be available to the Justice.

