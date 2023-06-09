“4-year economic evaluation of the Bukele government”: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday in the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus made an economic evaluation of the four years of the government of President Nayib Bukele.

Lemus highlighted that during the year 2020, there was an economic recession which had to do with the closures it made to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a negative growth of almost 9 points, when neighboring countries such as Guatemala they had negative growth of 4% and 3%, which shows the growth problem faced by El Salvador.

For the economist, in 2022 economic growth was more normal, since it was 2.8%, while in 2023 the economy has slowed down, forecasting that it will most likely grow less than 2%.

“In the case of El Salvador, in 2022 the investments were negative, there was no investment push”said the economist.