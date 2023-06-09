Home » “4-year economic evaluation of the Bukele government”: Rafael Lemus
News

“4-year economic evaluation of the Bukele government”: Rafael Lemus

by admin
“4-year economic evaluation of the Bukele government”: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday in the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus made an economic evaluation of the four years of the government of President Nayib Bukele.

Lemus highlighted that during the year 2020, there was an economic recession which had to do with the closures it made to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a negative growth of almost 9 points, when neighboring countries such as Guatemala they had negative growth of 4% and 3%, which shows the growth problem faced by El Salvador.

For the economist, in 2022 economic growth was more normal, since it was 2.8%, while in 2023 the economy has slowed down, forecasting that it will most likely grow less than 2%.

“In the case of El Salvador, in 2022 the investments were negative, there was no investment push”said the economist.

See also  Three photography festivals for the summer (Photos)

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy