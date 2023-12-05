Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the Aldi offer: Here you save 150 euros

PR/Business Insider

Thanks to Apple, smartwatches can now cost up to 1000.00 euros (even though the current Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available from 899.00 euros). Fortunately, there are also much cheaper options – for example this Samsung Galaxy Watch. The current model, the Galaxy Watch 6, now has an RRP of 274.00 euros available. One of the predecessors The Galaxy Watch 4, which is still available and is far from outdated, is currently available from Samsung for as little as 175.00 euros to have. However, the smartwatch is even cheaper in the current Aldi offer*…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on offer at Aldi

The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently on offer at the discounter*. Cost: Only 119,00 Euro. That is 20,00 Euro cheaper than the currently lowest price listed at Idealo, which makes the Aldi offer Best price* might. Compared to the RRP of 269.00 euros, the price is even 150.00 euros cheaper, which corresponds to a saving of 55 percent.

Is the Aldi offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth it?

In fact, it is the best offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4*. And: Aldi is not the only provider that sells the smartwatch at this low price. Shops like Aldi Talk and Computer Universe match the Aldi discounter price, two relatively unknown retailers even beat it by a few cents. This is what the price comparison on Idealo revealed*. In this respect, the Aldi offer is worth it.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers these functions and features

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now two years old, it is technically not yet obsolete. Although it can’t keep up with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 mentioned at the beginning, it doesn’t have to. For most users this should be the case Functions and features of a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 4 can be more than sufficient. It offers, among other things, the following Sensorswhich have a variety of Fitness measurements make possible:

Brightness sensor, heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, position sensor, barometer, bioimpendance sensor, electrocardiogram

Added to this are these Measuring functions der Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Time Stopwatch Countdown Pedometer Swimming Strokes Speed ​​Distance Lap Counter Sleep Monitoring Cycle Monitoring Heart Rate Oxygen Intake Blood Pressure Calorie Consumption Altimeter Air Pressure Fall Detection

Finally, the smartwatch is characterized by the following technical data out of:

1.19 inch OLED touch display 396 x 396 pixel resolution Wear OS operating system 16 gigabytes of memory with 1.5 gigabytes of RAM Samsung Exynos W920 chip Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Compass and GPS 247 milliamp hour battery Water protection up to five ATM Aluminum housing Sport band made of fluoroelastomer Additional functions: Date, calendar, alarm clock, smartphone notifications, camera control, music control

