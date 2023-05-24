Home » Honda returns to F.1 from 2026 as engine supplier for Aston Martin
by admin
After the world title conquered in 2021 with Max Verstappen at the helm of the Red Bull-Honda team, Honda seemed willing to focus only on the electrification of its road cars. Indeed it is, given that just in recent days the Japanese have announced the arrival of three new SUVs destined for the European market where they will be on sale as early as September. But the fascination of racing hadn’t waned and the agreement with Aston Martin arrived.

Honda, a new partner to aim high

With the British team Honda has found a new partner. The team owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll currently on track with engines supplied by Mercedes, wants to compete every year for the Formula 1 world title and to do so aims to have an exclusive engine supplier. Until 2025 Aston Martin will be linked to Mercedes, but from the following year it will switch to Honda. After all, Red Bull had already decided to marry the supplier Ford, also making its debut in 2026.

Honda is the world’s leading engine manufacturer

Honda, which is the world‘s leading engine manufacturer with over 14 million units a year, said the new rules to be introduced in F1 from 2026 are consistent with the direction Honda has taken towards carbon neutrality among its objectives for 2030. From 2026, in fact, although they will continue to be produced around the 1,600 cc petrol V6 turbos, 50% of the power will have to be electric compared to only 20% today.

