Home » Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index, Tencent Holdings all hit 6-month lows, Meituan plunges 8% Provided by Investing.com
Business

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index, Tencent Holdings all hit 6-month lows, Meituan plunges 8% Provided by Investing.com

by admin
Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index, Tencent Holdings all hit 6-month lows, Meituan plunges 8% Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index, Tencent Holdings all hit 6-month lows, Meituan plunges 8%

Investing.com – On Monday (29th), the Hong Kong stock market continued to decline. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell more than 1%, both hitting six-month lows.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 110.483 billion; the net sales of southbound funds were 1.831 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 24.4234 million yuan.

As of market close:

  • It fell 1.04% to 18551.11 points, the lowest closing level since November 30 last year;
  • Before the deadline, it fell 0.98% to 18,441.0 points;
  • It fell 1.19% to 18551.11 points, the lowest closing level since November 29 last year;
  • It fell 1.30% to 6251.04 points, the lowest closing level since November 29 last year.

Hang Seng Index daily chart

Power stocks soared, Huaneng International Power (HK:) rose 8%, Huadian International Power (HK:) rose 10%, Datang Power (HK:) rose 9.8%.

Chip stocks rose, with SMIC (HK:) up 2.78%, Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK:) up 1.99%, and SenseTime (HK:) up 2.38%.

Auto stocks generally fell, Weilai (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 4%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 2.55%, Ideal Auto (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 0.45, BYD ( HK:) fell 2.05%, Geely Automobile (HK:) fell 1.08%, Great Wall Motor (HK:) fell 4.18%, and Guangzhou Automobile Group (HK:) fell 1.75%.

Pharmaceutical stocks fell, Innovent (HK:) fell 6.76%, CSPC (HK:) fell 4.43%, China Biopharma (HK:) fell 1.29%, and GenScript Biotechnology (HK:) fell 5.64%. WuXi Biologics (HK:) fell 2.21%; WuXi AppTec (HK:) fell 1.75%.

See also  China Merchants Bank rose by more than 5% to welcome the new president Wang Liang as its total market value returned to the top of one trillion yuan.

Consumer stocks also performed weakly. Haidilao (HK:) fell 1.88%, Jiumaojiu (HK:) fell 3.23%, Tsingtao Brewery (HK:) fell 2.76%, China Resources Beer (HK:) fell 2.28%, Li Ning ( HK:) fell 4.85%, Anta Sports (HK:) fell 2.52%.

Most technology stocks fell, and Meituan (HK:) fell more than 8%, leading the decline in blue chips and KCI constituents. The estimated loss was 210.4 million yuan; the adjusted net profit was 5.49 billion yuan, turning losses into profits year-on-year.

Kuaishou (HK:) fell 4.83%; Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 2.85% to HK$313.20, a new low since December 20 last year. Alibaba (HK: )(NYSE: ) fell 1.08% to HK$77.80, its lowest close since November last year.

CICC said that Hong Kong stocks may continue to fluctuate. This agency pointed out that unless the growth trend, especially the kinetic energy, changes significantly (such as the emergence of new loose credit tools such as real estate). Before that, we still recommend that investors still pay more attention to structural opportunities rather than overall market trends.

However, CICC believes that there is no need to be too pessimistic. They said that the current risk premium is already at a high level, and the risk premium of the MSCI China Index (excluding A shares) is close to 7.5%, a new high since the end of October last year. It is true that there are still many uncertainties in the long-term economic growth prospects, but the risk premium will not return to the extreme level at the end of last year, so we believe that if there is another substantial adjustment, it will provide opportunities for layout.

See also  Vidda C1 VS XGIMI H3S - 4K's dimensionality reduction blow to 1080P_China IT News

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan

You may also like

Stock exchange podcast: These three factors are important...

LGIM signs an agreement with Directa Sim

Siav, Massimiliano Botta appointed general manager

Istat: foreign trade, extra-EU exports drop in April,...

Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo commissioner: government takes the seat...

Milan stock exchange rises after US debt deal....

Work hard to carry forward the past and...

Banca Ifis buys Revalea from Mediobanca for 100...

Transport and state funds, Rome penalized: Zingaretti’s responsibilities

Venezuela seeks reconciliation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy