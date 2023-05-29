After four years, Miriam Yeung’s new world tour “My Tree Of Live” kicks off in Guangzhou_Star News_Entertainment_News Center_Taiwan.com

If we say that “My Beautiful Live” four years ago was about expressing the beautiful life at different stages on stage. Four years later, “My Tree Of Live” let the public see that on this stage full of vitality, Miriam Yeung performed every song with her heart and experience, presenting a better version of herself in music.I also hope that everyone who listens

Everyone can find resonance in the song and feel the exciting music story of each chapter…

On May 27th and 28th, for two consecutive nights, at Haixinsha Asian Games Park in Guangzhou, the first stop of “Miriam Yeung’s My Tree Of Live World Tour Concert” produced by “Tego Entertainment” was ushered in. The reporter saw at the scene that the venue, which can accommodate 20,000 people, was full of seats, and the long light sticks merged into a purple ocean, which complemented the beautiful purple-haired Miriam Yeung on the stage. “It’s a pity I’m an Aquarius”, “Big Events in a Small Town”, “Kiss Everywhere”, “A Girl’s Prayer”, “Wolf is Coming” and “Miriam Yeung”, the first capitals are classics, and the experience and life insights of Miriam Yeung in the past four years are presented through stage and stage. Everyone share. In Miriam Yeung’s view, looking back on the road she has traveled, she has neither regrets nor regrets, which is not a kind of perfection. Miriam Yeung on the stage that night was so beautiful, every stage of life is valuable, “No matter what age you are, you have the right to continue chasing your dreams.” In the future, I will still grasp every moment well. In the future, my works can be passed down to the world, which is Miriam Yeung’s greatest wish. Next, cities including Xiamen, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen, etc. will welcome “My Tree Of Live” brought by TEGO Entertainment!

“My Tree Of Live” layers of music rings create warm memories

Miriam Yeung’s new tour presents a better version of herself in music

Miriam Yeung’s last round of world tour “My Beautiful Live” visited more than 30 places to perform, and this time the brand new tour “My Tree Of Live” will travel to more than 50 cities around the world. Entertainment” production. Regarding the theme of the tour, Miriam Yeung hopes to let the audience see a stage full of vitality. The concept of the tour creation starts from the trees, with different LED changes, lighting, costumes, etc. to present performances with different feelings and atmospheres, giving full play to the infinite possibilities of creativity and audio-visual.

After four years, the tour finally resumed. Miriam Yeung expressed both happiness and excitement, “I have had some life experiences in the past four years, and I found that the stage is indeed what I have been looking for and the happiest place. I have some insights from life that I want to share through music. To fans and young friends.” During the preparation of the tour, Miriam also encountered some difficulties, which made Miriam feel pressured.” “I really want to present a better version of myself, and I hope to have a different stage. This time it is a new challenge. “For this tour, Miriam Yeung wants to invite the audience into her inner world. Singing the same song at different ages means she is interpreting a different story. She looks forward to sharing her music life with fans. “Having experienced different In the stage of life, when I reached middle age, I found that I had a different understanding of my songs. Life is to constantly challenge myself. “

The tree theme is inspired by the growth and experience of trees. Trees have very tenacious vitality, and they will repair themselves after being blown by the wind, and then grow again, with luxuriant branches and leaves. The annual rings of each tree symbolize the traces of its growth, and are also their historical records. Just like the experience of life, everyone is a seed. After taking root in the soil, it experiences different winds, frosts, challenges, and then becomes A towering tree. Miriam Yeung said that the setbacks and disappointments encountered in life are actually very important nutrients. In this process, you can find a better version of yourself. There are many different pressures. How to stand up again when you are down, how to regain your confidence and digest those bad emotions when you are denied, I think this is worth sharing.”

Miriam Yeung believes that, in fact, life is the same as annual rings, you need to experience, appreciate each song and each lyrics with your heart and experience. Her own music works accompany fans through different life journeys. Each song is accompanied by many precious memories and growth experiences. There are joy, encouragement, affection, and sadness. It also expresses her perception of life and music. love. She hopes that everyone will add more beautiful pictures to their memories in this new interpretation of “My Tree Of Live”.

The first good song is for you to sing and enjoy the happiness brought by music

After four years, Miriam Yeung started again with more gratitude and cherishment

Accompanied by the moving singing of “The world surrounds me, I swear to die together, a wedding as spectacular as a cliff…”, Miriam Yeung descended from the sky. The red feathers on the beautiful dress make her light and dazzling like a firebird. Others would be nervous standing at such a height, but Miriam Yeung’s aura was very steady, unaffected at all, showing her best self at the beginning. There is no need to talk too much about you and me, as soon as Miriam Yang opened her mouth, sincere emotions poured into the words. Not just singing, but also a dialogue, dialogue with fans and the world. And the huge green tree on the stage means that she is always full of vitality on the stage, just like a better self.

“The Martyr”, “Elopement” and “The Last Song”, each capital is a well-known classic. Miriam Yeung also played on-site dressing on the stage, from the magnificent golden court mermaid dress to a light and elegant nude gauze dress, which made the scene scream. Miriam Yeung also used her best singing voice to give back to the fans and friends who have always supported her, “This stage four years ago was the starting point of my dream. Today, four years later, I have the fate to meet you. During these four years, I and everyone A friend has his own life experience and story. Tonight, please feel this stage with your heart and enjoy every second of the wonderful moment.” Indeed, we have experienced too much in the past four years. Returning to the stage, whether it is Miriam Yeung or fans and friends, they will all be moved by that “moment”: it may be a sudden melody, a certain line of lyrics, a common expression, those subtle moments, will always break into everyone chest. Just like tonight, every time Miriam Yeung laughs, she is extremely cute.

“Tarot Fan”, “Counting You”, “Unfortunately I’m Aquarius”, “Electric Phantom”, “The Shining”, “A Man’s Fairy Tale”, “Kappa”, “Kiss Everywhere”, “Brave”… There are new songs or old songs, as well as golden songs Or “Unpopular”, and “A Maiden’s Prayer”, which caused a chorus of thousands of people. Every song contains love, separation, youth, tears, hope and beauty between the lines. “Long time no see” is a greeting, and the good songs are her souvenirs: “Four years seem to be a long time. Standing on this stage, I think I have a lot to say to you, but I don’t. Because I am very Cherishing the time to sing every song is my gratitude and treasure. In fact, life is very simple, and there are still many things to do. I hope to be with you in the next performance.”

Ann is indispensable, and Miriam Yeung even sang five songs in a row. In the end, amidst the a cappella “Sisters”, I reluctantly bid farewell to this stage. Even though the world is always changing, Miriam Yeung hopes that all happy or sad people can always enjoy the happiness that music brings to them. Snap your fingers, let us sing with Miriam Yeung to our heart’s content.