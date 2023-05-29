Siav, Massimiliano Botta appointed general manager

Cooka company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the Enterprise Content Management sector, communicated that Massimiliano Botta has assumed the role of general manager. The decision to appoint a general manager is aimed at guaranteeing a strengthening of the managerial and organizational structure of the group, for which Botta’s contribution will be of great importance, reads a note.

Botta has gained a proven track record experience as managing director and commercial director in the IT sector. After starting his career as Sales Manager at important groups in the sector – such as Olivetti, Tech Data, EMC – from 2011 to 2015 he worked in California at Kofax, first as country sales manager and subsequently as regional vice president.

From 2016 to 2017 he had an experience in the SaaS field, holding the position of Vice President Global Sales & Alliances, at the company WARDA – Fashion Digitalization. From 2020 to 2023 at Sferanet, a leader in Italy in the IT sector for consultancy and system integration, he assumed the position of Chief Sales Officer in the Dubai office.

“The goal will be to combine typically Italian creativity with a modern and flexible governance model in order to bring easily accessible technologies and services to the market at competitive costs, thus allowing any company in Italy and abroad to achieve important digital transformation objectives”, commented the new CEO.

