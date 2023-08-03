Controversy Surrounds Jose Jose’s Daughter, Sara Sosa, Amid Marital Problems and Divorce Proceedings

Title: Jose Jose’s Youngest Daughter, Sarita Sosa, Faces Divorce and Family Troubles

It seems that Jose Jose’s family continues to find itself in the spotlight, but not for positive reasons. The recent controversy revolves around Sarita Sosa, the youngest daughter of the legendary “prince of the song,” who is reportedly facing strong family problems.

Specifically, the issues arise from her marital situation as she finds herself caught in a divorce conflict with her husband, Immi Ortiz. Sarita and Immi have been married for nine years and have a daughter together.

The marital problems, which have already raised concerns within the family, were revealed through the Chisme no Like program, where Javier Cieriani shared details after visiting Sarita’s home in the United States. It was the same house where Jose Jose reportedly spent some of his last days.

The host of the entertainment program stated that rumors have recently emerged suggesting that Sarita kicked her husband, Immi, out of their house. “We came to check the rumors that reached us that she had thrown her husband’s bum out of the house,” said the presenter.

According to the presenter, Sarita had purchased several cars and motorcycles for her partner, which were previously seen parked at their property. However, these vehicles are now nowhere to be seen, indicating that the couple is either separated or no longer living together. It is presumed that they will soon face legal divorce proceedings.

This couple has faced attention and troubles for some years, particularly pertaining to financial matters. In the event of their separation, Immi is allegedly seeking half of Sarita’s assets, and it is uncertain whether she is willing to comply. Both parties have remained silent on the matter for now.

The turmoil surrounding Sarita Sosa’s personal life once again puts the spotlight on the Jose Jose family, as controversies seem never-ending. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this family drama will pan out.

