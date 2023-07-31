Daughter of José José Cannot Use Father’s Name for Music Festival, Risking Lawsuit by Mother Anel Noreña

Title: Marysol Sosa Prohibited from Using José José’s Name for Music Festival, Could Face Legal Consequences

Subtitle: ‘Love, Want, and Rock’ Tribute Event Faces Controversy Ahead

Marysol Sosa, the daughter of the late Mexican singer José José, has confirmed that she will not be able to use her father’s name for the upcoming music festival she is organizing. The decision comes amidst fears of potential legal action from her mother, Anel Noreña.

The festival, titled ‘Love, Want, and Rock,’ is set to pay tribute to the renowned ‘Prince of Song’ four years after his passing. Scheduled for August 19 at the Frontón México in Cuauhtémoc, the event will feature performances by celebrated bands and singers, including Cuca, Rostros Ocultos, La Lupita, Rubén Albarrán (vocalist of Café Tacvba), and Micky Huidobro (of Molotov).

However, Marysol Sosa, who is spearheading the initiative, has revealed that using her late father’s name for profit could result in a legal dispute with her mother, who is the designated heiress and executor of José José’s estate. In an interview, Marysol highlighted the need to seek authorization and comply with legal requirements, acknowledging her mother’s jurisdiction over the use of her father’s name.

The estranged relationship between Marysol and Anel has further complicated matters. The only way for Marysol to utilize José José’s name for the festival would be to obtain approval from her mother, alongside providing her with a share of the event’s proceeds. Although currently opting to avoid engaging in such legal entanglements, Marysol remains respectful of the situation and does not plan on leveraging her father’s name at present.

Another issue surrounding the ‘Love, Want, and Rock’ festival is the absence of José Joel, José José’s eldest son, who used to share a close bond with his sister. However, Marysol affirms that José Joel is not excluded but is involved in other endeavors. José Joel himself supports his sister’s project, expressing his love and approval. He admits that he is currently focused on rebuilding his own life and, therefore, won’t be participating in the festival for now.

As the festival approaches, the controversy surrounding the usage of José José’s name and José Joel’s absence continues to garner attention. Despite these challenges, Marysol Sosa is determined to organize a memorable tribute that honors the legacy of her beloved father while uniting rock music enthusiasts to celebrate his extraordinary career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

