Investing.com – On Friday (3rd), the rally resumed. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index both closed at about two-week highs, ending a four-week losing streak.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 105.7835 billion, which was basically stable compared with the 110.508 billion in the previous trading day; Beishui net bought for three consecutive days, and today the net purchase of southward funds was 2.251 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 3.897 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.68%, to 20567.54 points, up 2.79% for the whole week;

fell 0.47% to 20,578.0 points;

Up 2.06%, to 4211.31 points, up 5.00% for the whole week;

It rose 1.20% to 6939.62 points, up 3.52% for the week.

(Hang Seng Index Weekly Chart)

Technology stocks counterattacked. Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) rebounded 10.32% after falling 7.77% yesterday, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index constituent stocks; Kuaishou (HK:) followed closely, up 5.67%, Baidu rose 5.29% and led the blue chips.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 1.32%. Alibaba (HK: ) (NYSE: ) inched up 0.46%.

China‘s first stocks performed strongly, with China Communications Construction (HK:) up 7.78%, CRRC (HK:) up 6.60%, China Railway Construction (HK:) up 4.93%, and China Railway Group (HK:) up 4.86%.

Mainland property stocks rose moderately. Country Garden (HK:) rose 2.33%, CIFI Holdings Group (HK:) rose 6.82%, Future City Development (HK:) rose 3.40%, and Greentown China (HK:) rose 3.24%.

