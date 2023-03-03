Original title: Liu Tao ends his visit to Milan Fashion Week and is about to start a new journey of fashion in Paris

In February, when everything is recovering, a carnival for fashion lovers is announced. As a fashion vane, top figures gather at Milan Fashion Week every year to enjoy a feast of fashion. This year, Liu Tao was invited to Milan again. While experiencing classic modernity, she continued to try classics and break through classics. She is the audience visiting the feast, and she is also the feast itself.

“I hope that I can do it very beautifully.” Faced with this trip to Milan, Liu Tao is obviously well prepared. She and “Dossier Wallpaper*” jointly tried a “very beautiful” Milan exclusive to Liu Tao Design tour. This topic has attracted everyone’s attention since its launch. After a week of waiting, Liu Tao proved with facts that this trip to Milan was indeed “extremely beautiful”.

Liu Tao chose Brunello Cucinelli for the first stop of his trip to Milan. Brunello Cucinelli is known for focusing on the artistry and workmanship of clothing. It is this enthusiasm for products that has led Liu Tao and Brunello Cucinelli to cooperate for many years since 2014. Liu Tao often chooses Brunello Cucinelli whether he is attending events or wearing it in private. “Brunello Cucinelli’s brand design is a classic creation full of artistic connotation and ingenuity.” Speaking of Brunello Cucinelli, Liu Tao’s words are full of admiration and love.

Liu Tao’s appearance with Brunello Cucinelli is undoubtedly a pleasant surprise. The white suit and champagne dress complement Liu Tao’s own temperament, which is elegant and muse. The floor-sweeping skirts are swaying, and the pure colors and smooth lines connect Milan in the 1990s and 21st century. Liu Tao’s whole set of styles uses modern fashion as the needlework, reshaping the classic style, and showing a fashion change. In Casa Cucinelli, Liu Tao took a photo with the founder Brunello Cucinelli family and browsed the latest 2023 autumn and winter women’s clothing series together. Liu Tao completed a meeting with fashion and friendship in Milan in a relaxed and stretched state. See also Australian Open on the 4th: Zhang Shuai, a Djokovic qualifier, will play against strong opponents every day_Season_Course_First round After bidding farewell to Brunello Cucinelli, Liu Tao ushered in the first fashion week show – Jil Sander2023 autumn and winter fashion show. Liu Tao changed his style, wearing a goose-yellow long suit coat with a black long skirt. The atmosphere is gentle, simple and pure, in line with the brand’s minimalist tonality. This is also the first time in seven years that the brand invited Chinese artists to watch the show at Fashion Week. Ms. Jil Sander, the founder of the brand, once said: “When I design clothes, I always picture matching female images in my mind. They are contemporary women full of femininity and self-esteem.” According to the founder’s mind In the image, there is no doubt that Liu Tao can become Jil Sander’s choice. There are six stops in Liu Tao’s trip to Milan, and each stop has its own highlights. From fashion design to space design, Liu Tao feels the design atmosphere of Milan from many aspects. Every time she sets off, she opens a dialogue window between Liu Tao and fashion. She sees the reappearance of classics, understands the concept of the future, and experiences the palace of fashion. Feeling the cultural landscape… Maybe it’s the right atmosphere, or maybe it’s a long-awaited wish, Liu Tao has started many different attempts here, and the most daring style is the Barbie pink suit. Dazzling pink is eye-catching on the streets at night. Liu Tao changed from the classic and simple color scheme of the past, and made another breakthrough in expressiveness, perfectly interpreting the ever-changing fashion adaptability. See also "Thirty and Joy" "Riding the Wind and Waves" returns in the third season jqknews This trip to Milan has not only elegant art, but also heart-warming stories. During the period of Milan Fashion Week, Liu Tao shared his little daily life in Paris on Weibo, and also opened a live broadcast to share interesting things about Fashion Week with fans and netizens. Outside the show, passers-by called Liu Tao in a high-profile manner, and the enthusiastic atmosphere on the scene ignited the night in Milan. Milan Fashion Week has come to an end. This city has brought Liu Tao an immersive fashion experience. Liu Tao let everyone see her attitude and infinite possibilities. In the next Paris Fashion Week, we will all look forward to what kind of adventures we will have in romantic Paris. Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: